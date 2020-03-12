Health official says there are limited coronavirus testing kits in Natrona County

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department said Thursday that it hasn't received its shipment of coronavirus testing kits, though two private organizations do have testing capabilities.

Anna Kinder, the executive director of the department, said there were no suspected cases in Natrona County as of Thursday morning. She spoke to media at a press conference announcing that the department and the county's health officer, infectious disease Dr. Mark Dowell, were ordering the state basketball tournament be canceled.

On Wednesday night, the state announced that Wyoming had its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, more technically known as COVID-19. The patient is a Sheridan County woman who had traveled domestically. Very little information about the patient -- including where she's being treated and her current condition -- has been released.

Kim Deti, a spokeswoman for the state Health Department, told the Star-Tribune on Thursday that the state's lab has "enough supplies to meet the demand that will come ... for quite some time." Testing is still limited to people who've traveled to COVID-19 hot spots or who have had contact with an infected person.

