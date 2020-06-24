Health official urges Wyomingites to take personal responsibility as state confirms 1,000th coronavirus case

Just over two weeks ago, the state concluded a 10-day span during which fewer than 70 total cases had been added — the smallest stretch of case counts since the state began announcing probable cases. Now, the state is adding cases at triple that rate.

However, the increase hasn’t resulted yet in a spike at Wyoming’s hospitals. As of Wednesday, seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide, with four of those at Wyoming Medical Center.

Harrist said in the news release that health experts have a better understanding of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, than they did when it first reached Wyoming in March.

“We now know some individuals can transmit the virus to others before they feel or show any symptoms,” she said. “This is very important because it means people can spread the virus to other people without realizing they are infected.”

“It’s also become increasingly clear the virus spreads mainly between people when they are close to each other,” she continued. “When an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, the tiny respiratory droplets they produce can spread through the air to people who are nearby, typically within 6 feet.”