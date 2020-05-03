Health officials conduct widespread 'research' coronavirus testing at state hospital

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Willing patients and staff at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston are being tested en masse for the novel coronavirus, part of a joint effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The psychiatric hospital was visited by the CDC team that came to Wyoming earlier this month. The team recommended a "point prevalence survey," meaning an effort to test the staff and patients to get an idea of the spread of the disease in an area that has both a communal population and a traveling group of employees. The testing will be diagnostic; it will seek to identify who currently has the disease, rather then attempting to look at who may have had it in the past. A Health Department spokeswoman called the effort "research."

"Some staff and patients will be tested within a 24-hour period at the Wyoming State Hospital on Friday, May 1," the Uinta County Public Health Department said in a press release Thursday. "The CDC team will provide supplies and conduct the testing. Samples will be sent to the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory, also part of the Wyoming Department of Health, for results."

A message left at the county's health department was not immediately returned Friday. As of Friday morning, there had been six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uinta County, with two more probable cases. Statewide, there have been 415 cases.