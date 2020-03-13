Health officials investigating 'illness or possible cluster of illnesses' in Big Horn County

In his health alert, Fairbanks stopped short of recommending the closure of public schools. None of Wyoming's 48 school districts has taken that dramatic step as of Friday afternoon.

Ben Smith, the superintendent of Big Horn County School District No. 1 in Cowley, said there was one student being tested. He said he knew little about the case other than that the student was experiencing symptoms.

Fairbanks said in an interview that "it's a lot more likely" that the unidentified illness is "one of 120 common viruses versus the one that we all dread and fear."

"Obviously they've all been exposed to something that's created an illness," he said of the students. "We don't know what they've been exposed to. It wasn't the flu."

Health officials elsewhere have said that patients who present with coronavirus-like symptoms -- fever, cough, shortness of breath -- will likely be tested for the flu first. If they test negative, they may then be tested for the virus, though the state is still recommending only testing patients who've been exposed to a sick person or who've traveled to a COVID-19 hot spot.