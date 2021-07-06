Health officials worry low vaccine use, more contagious COVID variant could mean another virus surge

Wyoming has all the tools it needs to put the pandemic in the rearview mirror, health officials say. But residents here aren’t taking advantage of those resources.

As a more contagious and potentially more dangerous variant of the virus spreads in the state, officials worry not enough Wyomingites will be protected.

“The vaccine is really the key,” State Health Officer and epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said, but “it’s not where we want to be right now in the public health realm.”

COVID-19 vaccines have been available to most of the public since April, but Wyoming lags behind all but three states for our rates of fully vaccinated residents and the proportion who’ve received at least one vaccine dose. Just 31% of the state is fully inoculated against the virus.

And we’re slowing down. The proportion of residents who’ve receive a first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna shot in the last two weeks has moved just half a percent. In that same time-frame, about 800 of the single-dose Janssen shots were administered.