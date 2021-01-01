HHS data shows burden on most Wyoming hospitals easing as COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming have been on a downward trajectory since Thanksgiving, and newly updated federal data shows the burden on the state’s hospitals is beginning to ease as well.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released new data in December detailing a variety of facility-level statistics reported to the federal agency by the state’s hospitals.

The data is self-reported and therefore not comprehensive. Still, the statistics paint a picture over time and show which of Wyoming’s hospitals have seen the greatest burden — and when. The data is updated weekly and the most recent update shows COVID-19 cases in hospitals are falling, just as they are statewide.

The average number of total new daily cases reported in the state has fallen from nearly 650 at the start of December to around 250 to end the month.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is hovering around 100 for the first time since late October.

COVID-19 hospitalizations over time

This graph shows the seven-day average for the number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for COVID-19 compared with the seven-day average for the number of those patients who were in an intensive care unit bed.