HHS data shows burden on most Wyoming hospitals easing as COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming have been on a downward trajectory since Thanksgiving, and newly updated federal data shows the burden on the state’s hospitals is beginning to ease as well.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released new data in December detailing a variety of facility-level statistics reported to the federal agency by the state’s hospitals.
The data is self-reported and therefore not comprehensive. Still, the statistics paint a picture over time and show which of Wyoming’s hospitals have seen the greatest burden — and when. The data is updated weekly and the most recent update shows COVID-19 cases in hospitals are falling, just as they are statewide.
The average number of total new daily cases reported in the state has fallen from nearly 650 at the start of December to around 250 to end the month.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is hovering around 100 for the first time since late October.
COVID-19 hospitalizations over time
This graph shows the seven-day average for the number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for COVID-19 compared with the seven-day average for the number of those patients who were in an intensive care unit bed.
The graph illustrates that most people hospitalized over the course of the pandemic have not required an ICU bed. (Because of the way HHS reports its data, negative numbers represent weeks in which the average was between zero and four.)
Wyoming hospital capacity
This chart shows the percent of hospital beds occupied across Wyoming facilities. The data shows not all hospitals have had the same degree of patients or the same capacity issues.
The state’s largest hospital, Wyoming Medical Center, has maintained an average weekly capacity between 48 and 63% since the summer.
The hospital in October expanded its capacity by turning many single rooms into double rooms. While the hospital is reporting fewer COVID-19 patients than in the fall, its total average weekly capacity has not yet begun to noticeably drop.
But at the state’s other major hospital in Cheyenne, capacity has dropped from more than 83% full on average in late November to less than 60% full last week.
Proportion of patients with COVID-19
The next chart shows what percentage of those filled beds have belonged to COVID-19 patients over time.
The data shows the state’s two largest hospitals in Casper and Cheyenne are beginning to see fewer COVID-19 patients, while Campbell County Memorial Hospital is the only facility in the state more stressed now than in October.
(For this chart, orange squares represent a weekly average greater than zero but less than four, and gray squares represent zero.)
Total occupancy versus COVID-19 occupancy
This chart outlines how close Wyoming came to filling its available hospital beds over time. Data shows there has not been a time during this pandemic when no beds were available statewide.
The state’s larger hospitals, which have the capacity for more specialized care, however, did come close to filling in October and early November.
ICU capacity at the state’s largest hospitals
The final chart shows that the state’s two largest hospitals saw roughly 90% of their ICU’s full in mid-November.
Wyoming Medical Center was still reporting a 78% full ICU the week of Dec. 18, still a drop from 93% the first week of December.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center has taken its ICU from 88% full the last week of November to under 40% full the week of Dec. 18.
Health officials have been hesitant to speculate what is contributing to the drop in cases and hospitalizations, but have acknowledged county mask mandates and a subsequent state face mask order are likely factors.
Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti via email Wednesday said: “We are pleased to see lower numbers of cases reported recently in most locations across the state, as well as declining percentages of positive test results in most locations. We know wearing masks can be an effective strategy so it’s likely a factor, but it’s hard to pinpoint how much.”