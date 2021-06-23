Highly contagious COVID-19 delta found variant in Wyoming

The highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Wyoming, according to state data.

Categorized as a "variant of concern" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is thought to be more transmissible than any previous variant.

Early research suggests it may also be more resistant to COVID-19 antibodies, according to the CDC.

The variant is most concentrated in Laramie County, with 33 infections identified there as of Tuesday. A handful of variant infections were also identified in Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and Albany counties.

Variants are identified largely by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory conducting genome sequencing on positive COVID-19 test samples.

"It is important to remember that not all samples are sequenced, so this is likely an underrepresentation of the number of delta variant cases in Wyoming," State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said via email, adding that is true for all variants.