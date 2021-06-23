 Skip to main content
Highly contagious COVID-19 delta found variant in Wyoming
Highly contagious COVID-19 delta found variant in Wyoming

Vaccine Clinic

Senior Pharmacy Technician Dallas Messenger draws a syringe of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming in Casper in April.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The highly contagious delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been identified in Wyoming, according to state data. 

Categorized as a "variant of concern" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant is thought to be more transmissible than any previous variant. 

Early research suggests it may also be more resistant to COVID-19 antibodies, according to the CDC. 

The variant is most concentrated in Laramie County, with 33 infections identified there as of Tuesday. A handful of variant infections were also identified in Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and Albany counties. 

Variants are identified largely by the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory conducting genome sequencing on positive COVID-19 test samples. 

"It is important to remember that not all samples are sequenced, so this is likely an underrepresentation of the number of delta variant cases in Wyoming," State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said via email, adding that is true for all variants. 

"The current data indicate that the vaccines have effectiveness against this variant. The vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness even with variant infections," Harrist said. "The best way for people to protect themselves against infection with this highly transmissible variant is to get vaccinated against COVID-19."

During a White House briefing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed that vaccines could help keep the variant in check. 

"We have the tools so let's use them," Fauci said at the briefing.

But in Wyoming, vaccine uptake remains low. Just over 30% of the population has been fully inoculated against the virus and the state ranks almost last for uptake nationally.

The health department did not immediately respond to a question about whether the delta variant creates a risk of another surge here given the low vaccination rate. 

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

