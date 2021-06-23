Highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant found in Wyoming

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a White House briefing Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed that vaccines could help keep the variant in check.

“We have the tools so let’s use them,” Fauci said at the briefing.

But in Wyoming, vaccine uptake remains low. Just over 30% of the population has been fully inoculated against the virus and the state ranks almost last for uptake nationally.

The state is ranked third-lowest for those who have received at least one shot and fourth-lowest for those fully-vaccinated, according to a New York Times data analysis.

“The lower our vaccination rates, in combination with this variant that is highly contagious, the more at risk we are for seeing increased cases of COVID-19 and illnesses,” Harrist added via health department spokesperson Kim Deti.

Deti added, “We also want people to know initial data suggest that the delta variant may be associated with more severe illness than other variants, but this is something the experts are still examining.”

Natrona County Health Officer Dr. Mark Dowell also said the variant could cause another surge here if vaccination remains low.