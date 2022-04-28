Hospital suspends telehealth visits for emergency department

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center will suspend telehealth visits to its emergency department starting Friday, the hospital said in statement.

Telehealth visits to the hospital’s emergency department began in April 2020 following the spread of COVID-19.

Emergency department virtual visits are meant to vet patients whose conditions could be managed at home from patients who needed to be evaluated in person. Telehealth visits to the emergency department also helped those who were concerned about coming to the hospital in person because of COVID.

The hospital made virtual visits for the emergency department available specifically because of the pandemic, but they are now a permanent offering at the hospital, the medical center's spokesperson Kathy Baker said.

The hospital is suspending virtual visits so that it can create “a more streamlined emergency telehealth experience,” the statement said.

"Now that COVID has cooled down, we thought this was a good opportunity to put the program on temporary hold and revamp the program," said Dr. Stephen Pecevich, a CRMC emergency medicine physician who is part of the team that is taking on this process.

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s in-person emergency department will still be open 24/7. Virtual visits are still available for other departments through SmartExam.

