Hospitalizations near pandemic high with 195 statewide virus patients Monday
breaking top story

Hospitalizations near pandemic high with 195 statewide virus patients Monday

ICU

Registered nurse Lindsey LeVeck puts on her personal protective equipment in the hallway of the ICU at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper on May 8, 2020. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Statewide, 195 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday -- the most since Dec. 10. 

When those figures peaked in late November, 247 Wyomingites were hospitalized with the virus. 

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported having 48 virus patients Monday morning. The state's largest hospital, the Wyoming Medical Center, had 40 patients. 

State and federal data shows the unvaccinated are driving the new surge. Data from the Wyoming Department of Health shows just under 94% of recent hospitalizations were among those not fully inoculated. 

The rise in hospitalizations follows an exponential increase in new cases. Wyoming added nearly 1,300 new confirmed and probable cases over the weekend and more than 3,500 cases are considered active -- the most since mid-December. 

This story will be updated

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

