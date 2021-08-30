Hospitalizations near pandemic high with 195 statewide virus patients Monday

Statewide, 195 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday -- the most since Dec. 10.

When those figures peaked in late November, 247 Wyomingites were hospitalized with the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported having 48 virus patients Monday morning. The state's largest hospital, the Wyoming Medical Center, had 40 patients.

State and federal data shows the unvaccinated are driving the new surge. Data from the Wyoming Department of Health shows just under 94% of recent hospitalizations were among those not fully inoculated.

The rise in hospitalizations follows an exponential increase in new cases. Wyoming added nearly 1,300 new confirmed and probable cases over the weekend and more than 3,500 cases are considered active -- the most since mid-December.

This story will be updated

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.