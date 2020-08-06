Hospitals frustrated by slow distribution of state stimulus money

Hospital officials across Wyoming have expressed frustration with the tightly prescribed process for distributing needed federal stimulus money, funds that must be spent on a rapidly dwindling timeline.
“There are a lot of opportunities with it, and I think the frustrating part is we’re not able to utilize that money in areas that could really benefit our communities and our state on taking care of folks and keeping people safe well into the future,” said Maureen Caldwell, the CEO of Weston County Health Services. “I think we could push the federal side of it to get us some leeway on it.”
The four hospital officials who spoke to the Star-Tribune were careful to point out that they weren’t necessarily frustrated or angry with the state but rather with the process created by the Legislature to distribute the money and by the tight spending timelines imposed by the federal government that requires the state spends its $1.25 billion in stimulus money by the end of December.
But regardless of where the blame lies, officials said that “golden opportunities” have been missed to improve facilities ahead of any future coronavirus spikes. Most of the money has yet to be distributed. Officials said that each day that passes without the money allocated makes it harder to get contractors hired and regulatory obstacles vaulted.
The requests seek money to pay for COVID-19 clinics, for various operational costs, for renovations related to the pandemic, for HVAC upgrades, and other supplies and needs. In total, there are 46 requests totaling more than $67.3 million from Wyoming hospitals currently on the docket for the upcoming meeting of the State Loan and Investment Board, which — because of a bill passed by the Legislature during its May special session — controls the disbursement of the $1.25 billion in federal money.
“We’re trying to create more negative-pressure isolation rooms in our hospitals,” said Eric Boley, the president of the Wyoming Hospital Association. “It requires revamping the air handling unit, remodeling the interior, trying to find contractors, trying to get approval from the state (regulators). The longer we go, the harder it’s gonna be. We’re trying to convert some long-term care rooms from semi-private to private. There’s no way that’s going to be done now.”
The board, known colloquially as the SLIB, met for the first time in mid-July. Boley said the process was difficult because of the amount of applications looming and because of the explanation needed on each. Initial applications were rejected, he said, and then approved after hospital officials cleaned up applications and made further pushes.
The approval of 99 application requests will fall on the board’s Aug. 6 meeting. Boley said he’s anticipating a long day and advocated that the board meet more regularly.
Caldwell said the state had “absolutely” missed opportunities to reinforce its facilities against the virus and any potential surge here.
“I think there are ways that it could potentially have been sped up,” she said, “and the other frustration I’ve heard is that, you know, the grant applications were to be submitted and now you sit and wait and you know you can’t line up contractors, and you can’t line up all these other things before you know you’re going to have the funds to this. We’re at a point where we have to hurry up and wait.”
Mary Lou Tate, the CEO of Campbell County Health, told the Star-Tribune that the “more frustrating part for us is the timelines.”
“We are frantically looking at our needs, getting bids and presenting our ideas,” she said. “With the deadline of receiving delivery for a finalized project and spending the funds by Dec. 20, 2020, is the frustrating part for us.”
There requests on the SLIB’s Aug. 6 agenda total more than $109 million.
Of the hospitals’ $67 million in requests, officials have already recommended $4.9 million be funded. Roughly $20.6 million has already been recommended to not be funded; $9 million of that is from Caldwell’s Weston County facility, which would’ve paid for a “nursing home private room project.” Another $3.8 million from the Johnson County Healthcare Center is recommended by rejected for “HVAC and renovations,” and a $5.2 million request from the city of Riverton that would’ve been used as part of push to build a new hospital there has also been recommended to be rejected.
The hospitals — and Boley, as their representative — will have the ability to jockey for all of the applications. But the board that’s tasked with approving them is scheduled to have a relatively short meeting on Aug. 6, during which it will have to wade through the scores of applications, as well as its other, regularly scheduled business.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center said it had submitted applications totaling about $5.7 million. CEO Tim Thornell told the Star-Tribune that the his facility filed its application July 8, a month before it will be considered. He, too, said any frustration was because of the federal restrictions “and the interpretation of those guidelines regarding how the funds can be utilized.”
“At this point, (the slow process) hasn’t prevented anything from occurring,” he said. “However, the faster the process moves along, the quicker we will be able to implement some important, additional safety measures.”
Asked about the process last week, Gov. Mark Gordon — who sits on the board that considers the applications — said the board was hoping to improve its processes. He said the board was “prepared to meet almost on an as-needed basis.”
“We understand the urgency of this and also understand our responsibility,” he said.
The money that the hospitals are currently clamoring for is separate from the other stimulus funds the facilities have received earlier this year. The effects of the pandemic on hospitals here can broadly be placed in two categories. First, there’s the financial strain placed on all of the facilities; they had to stop doing lucrative elective procedures at the same time that people were more nervous about going to clinics and emergency rooms. To help shore up their finances, the federal government has doled out tens of millions of dollars to Wyoming hospitals thus far.
The second category is the one these applications address: new or desired expenses incurred because of the pandemic.
