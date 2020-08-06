Hospitals frustrated by slow distribution of state stimulus money

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hospital officials across Wyoming have expressed frustration with the tightly prescribed process for distributing needed federal stimulus money, funds that must be spent on a rapidly dwindling timeline.

“There are a lot of opportunities with it, and I think the frustrating part is we’re not able to utilize that money in areas that could really benefit our communities and our state on taking care of folks and keeping people safe well into the future,” said Maureen Caldwell, the CEO of Weston County Health Services. “I think we could push the federal side of it to get us some leeway on it.”

The four hospital officials who spoke to the Star-Tribune were careful to point out that they weren’t necessarily frustrated or angry with the state but rather with the process created by the Legislature to distribute the money and by the tight spending timelines imposed by the federal government that requires the state spends its $1.25 billion in stimulus money by the end of December.

But regardless of where the blame lies, officials said that “golden opportunities” have been missed to improve facilities ahead of any future coronavirus spikes. Most of the money has yet to be distributed. Officials said that each day that passes without the money allocated makes it harder to get contractors hired and regulatory obstacles vaulted.