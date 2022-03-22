Hotline services are expanding. The next challenge is keeping them for the long haul.

Wyoming is getting closer to having its own 24/7 suicide hotline service.

But an important hurdle still remains: how to keep the service operating and improving over the long haul.

Wyoming didn’t have a in-state suicide hotline before 2020. That year, the state awarded a contract to the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper to start the state’s first. Wyoming LifeLine in Greybull independently started another hotline soon after.

The two centers combined offer part-time coverage for Wyoming residents; calls made to Wyoming LifeLine after its hours are directed to the Central Wyoming Counseling Center in Casper and vice versa.

But calls that fall out of either one of the centers’ hours are directed to the national suicide prevention lifeline. This means that someone out of state might end up answering the call. These individuals could be less effective at directing callers to local resources.

Some have advocated for increased investment to expand Wyoming’s suicide hotline coverage for these reasons.

Those voices have had some wins recently.

The Wyoming Legislature recently approved $2.1 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending for suicide hotline expansion. Gov. Mark Gordon originally appropriated $7 million for this use. But legislators voted down that amount.

There isn’t an exact date for when the ARPA funding will be available for hotline expansion, Wyoming Health Department spokesperson Kim Deti said in an email to the Star-Tribune.

Deti said the department expects to undertake a vendor selection process for hotline services. The agency will determine which contractor or contractors will receive the ARPA funds through this process.

In the meantime, Wyoming LifeLine and the Central Wyoming Counseling Center are taking advantage of other funding sources. They both recently received money from a National Suicide Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant.

That grant helped Wyoming LifeLine expand its operations starting on Saturday to seven days a week from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the hotline’s executive director Ralph Nieder-Westermann. Wyoming LifeLine formerly operated from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Central Wyoming Counseling Center expanded its hours in December. It now operates seven days a week from 4 p.m. to midnight. Wyoming residents can also text the center during those hours at (307) 776-0610.

Wyoming Association of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers Executive Director Andi Summerville said these grants and the money from ARPA will probably be enough to fund 24/7 suicide hotline services in Wyoming for the next two years.

But advocates are still trying to find a way to make these hotlines financially sustainable over the long run, Summerville said.

Summerville hopes that finding a solution to fund the lifelines over the long run will be a focus this interim session.

“We don’t want to make another burden on the state,” Summerville said. “The next 24 months gives us time to look at this.”

Summerville said stakeholders are looking at various possible funding sources. Money could come from sources such as grants, services billed to private insurance and landline or cell phone fee assessments.

The suicide prevention community is also navigating a transition to the national 988 dial code alongside these funding challenges.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a law in 2020 making 988 the new dial code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The current number for the lifeline is (800) 273-TALK (8255). That number will continue to operate, even when the 988 dial code is put in place nationwide this July.

The state convened a coalition in February 2021 to complete a state landscape analysis and implementation plan in preparation for the transition to the 988 dial code, according to Deti.

The 988 transition itself doesn’t cost anything, Deti said. But sharing information with the public regarding the 988 number, operating a 24/7 in-state hotline and providing training and crisis response could incur additional expenses. The state applied for another grant to help cover these potential expenses and is waiting for the award announcement.

The transition to the 988 dial code is generally positive.

“It’s desperately needed,” Nieder-Westermann said regarding the new dial code.

But that transition comes with some challenges. Nieder-Westermann said he expects an influx of calls once the 988 number is implemented. Along with expansion of hotline hours, that increase will likely push the need to continue staffing up, he said.

Nieder-Westermann said he hopes 988 will be tied with service improvements like the addition of geolocation technology. This would help direct callers in Wyoming to a call center in the state. But geolocation technologies might require the state to invest in infrastructural improvements, like adding cell towers in rural areas.

“In Wyoming, our initial focus has been funding and support of 24/7 Wyoming-based operations,” Deti said in an email to the Star-Tribune. “There are much larger, related potential projects that involve many stakeholders, considerable planning time and resources such as geolocation and treatment capacity that will be worked on over time.”

“The golden question is how much will it cost,” Summerville said. “We’re still working on that.”

