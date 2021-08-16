“I don’t anticipate any interventions:” Gordon leans on feds, local officials for virus decisions

“And here’s the thing, we already know what to do,” Gordon said. “I do believe statewide orders are not necessary, what will help ease the situation is people choosing to get vaccinated.”

Vaccines have been widely available to Wyoming adults since late March, earlier than much of the country. Despite that head start, thus far Wyomingites are making the choice to be vaccinated at a much slower rate than the rest of the nation.

Just under 43% of adults are fully inoculated. For those 12 to 17 years old, that number falls to below 16%. Nationwide, more than 60% of adults are fully vaccinated, as are 48% of those 12 to 17, according to the New York Times.

Two weeks after vaccines were opened to Wyoming adults, uptake in the state began to fall.

Recently, however, vaccination is slightly on the rise. Between the last week of July and the first week of August, more than 5,000 residents received a first dose — more than had sought a first vaccine in any two week period since mid May.

Gordon stressed vaccination is an “intensely personal choice,” but that he encourages people to get the shots, adding he felt the vaccines were safer than the risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.