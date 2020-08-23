Importing prescription drugs from Canada not a viable solution to price woes, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Any plan to import prescription drugs to Wyoming from Canada is likely not sustainable, state health officials told lawmakers Thursday.

Last year, the Legislature passed a bill to study if the state could save money by importing drugs from the north for its state health plan or for Medicare purposes. While on the surface, there's potential for savings — as much as $10 million — any program would not last, said Franz Fuchs, a policy analyst for the Department of Health.

There are benefits to the plan, though they're "theoretical," Fuchs told lawmakers on the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Thursday. On the regulation side in the U.S., it's possible. The federal government could approve such a plan, and other states — Florida and Colorado — are both further along in exploring Canadian drugs. Wyoming probably already has the infrastructure via its liquor distribution to store and shell out the drugs to pharmacies. The state has its own health insurance plan that is used by state employees and the Natrona County School District.

But the benefits make several assumptions, including that the patients would be willing to switch over to the Canadian drugs. The plan wouldn't include significantly expensive drugs like insulin or biologics — often syringe-delivered drugs that treat arthritis — for instance.