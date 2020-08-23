Importing prescription drugs from Canada not a viable solution to price woes, officials say

Any plan to import prescription drugs to Wyoming from Canada is likely not sustainable, state health officials told lawmakers Thursday.
Last year, the Legislature passed a bill to study if the state could save money by importing drugs from the north for its state health plan or for Medicare purposes. While on the surface, there's potential for savings — as much as $10 million — any program would not last, said Franz Fuchs, a policy analyst for the Department of Health.
There are benefits to the plan, though they're "theoretical," Fuchs told lawmakers on the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee on Thursday. On the regulation side in the U.S., it's possible. The federal government could approve such a plan, and other states — Florida and Colorado — are both further along in exploring Canadian drugs. Wyoming probably already has the infrastructure via its liquor distribution to store and shell out the drugs to pharmacies. The state has its own health insurance plan that is used by state employees and the Natrona County School District.
But the benefits make several assumptions, including that the patients would be willing to switch over to the Canadian drugs. The plan wouldn't include significantly expensive drugs like insulin or biologics — often syringe-delivered drugs that treat arthritis — for instance.
Beyond the assumptions that make the plan seem acceptable, Fuchs continued, the benefits are all theoretical. In reality, the problem is too complex to see benefits for seniors who use Medicare Part D, the prescription drug part of the federal program. Several insurers would have to be wrangled and those with Part D coverage would have to agree to switch over to the imported drugs.
Even the state insurance plan, setting aside the Medicare aspect, wouldn't work "at scale," he said. Either the Canadian government or the drug companies would shut it down. It may work well in "small volumes," but expanding it to several dozen drugs across the entire state insurance program, it wouldn't last.
The heart of the problem, Fuchs and lawmakers said, is that drug prices are too high and Wyoming is too small to address them alone. The federal government will have to address it.
"This is a problem that is probably beyond the reach of state government, and the national government’s gonna have to solve it," said Natrona County Republican Sen. Charlie Scott, who chairs the senate's health committee. "Because the rest of the world is exploiting us. I don’t see how the state government can fix that."
The study is the latest in a series of efforts by the House and Senate's joint health committee to try to find unique solutions to Wyoming's unique health care problems. The state has among the highest health care prices in the country. It has high costs of air transports. It has a fragile hospital ecosystem.
Fuchs and other Health Department analysts, at the committee's direction, have filed a waiver with the federal government to expand Medicaid for the purposes of covering all Wyomingites' air ambulance costs. Fuchs previously proposed, to mostly crickets from lawmakers, a program to subsidize emergency and primary care across the state, while allowing the free market to dictate the market on shoppable procedures (like knee replacements).
But this prescription drug plan appears destined for the trash bin. The federal government rejected the air ambulance waiver. The state has steadfastly and swiftly refused to expand Medicaid, though state estimates indicate that it would give care to 19,000 Wyomingites for the cost of $18 million over the first two years.
