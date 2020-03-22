'Intense.' 'Crazy.': Two providers describe first days of coronavirus fears in Wyoming

On March 3, there were just 100 cases in the U.S.

Dunn and Surdam's clinics are on the front line of Wyoming's push to track, treat and ward off the disease. While both have a goal of treating the sick and ensuring the virus spreads as slowly as possible, they fill different needs.

Dunn, who's the chief of staff at WMC, says his clinic serves as a way to divert possible COVID-19 patients away from the emergency room and primary care waiting rooms, an effort to stop a flood of patients from grinding the state's largest hospital to a halt. He has a limited number of tests, as is true for clinics across Wyoming and the United States. He's only able to test priority patients: the elderly, health care workers, those who may require hospitalization.

Surdam runs private clinics and runs her tests through private labs, rather than through the state's facility. Her criteria for testing are lower than most: She tweeted that she'll test patients who have a fever and a cough and who've tested negative for influenza.

Both providers say the state should be testing more people.

"Most providers feel like this is the time we should be testing; this is the time we should figure out where the clusters are," Dunn said. "However, due to the scarcity of the supplies, it is what it is."