Jackson residents join thousands of global COVID-19 vaccine trial participants

Phase II is a larger version of that same concept, but is still relatively small. If a vaccine or drug is found to be both safe and effective in the first two phases, it enters Phase III, in which thousands of people are recruited and efficacy is tested on a wide scale.

As a doctor and member of the scientific community, Trott wanted to further the research and development of a vaccine.

Most trials want someone to be in a city where the work is actually taking place, in part so participants can be tested for COVID-19 if they start feeling ill after being administered the vaccine.

The runners of the Pfizer trial in Denver were happy to have him join because St. John’s has the testing capacity should Trott start to feel sick.

Another Jacksonite, philanthropist and former nurse Ann Lurie, found herself able to participate in a different trial because she splits time between Jackson and Chicago, where research is underway.

“I just felt like I wanted to make a contribution to this in some tangible way,” Lurie said.

She is part of the Moderna trial, which is also at Phase III.