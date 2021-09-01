Jackson votes to extend mask order through December, depending on risk level

JACKSON (WNE) –- The Jackson Town Council at a Monday morning workshop voted unanimously to extend Teton County Health Officer Dr. Travis Riddell’s mask-wearing mandate through December, as long as the COVID-19 risk level remains high.

The vote was 4-0 in favor, with Councilor Jim Rooks absent from the meeting. The order is effective through Dec. 31, unless the council votes to remove or alter it based on potential new information from public health officials.

It was noted at Monday’s meeting that Riddell had reached out to both Jackson Mayor Hailey Morton Levinson and Teton County Board of County Commissioners Chair Natalia Macker over the weekend to request that the respective elected bodies vote in favor of the extension.

County commissioners are expected to address it at a Thursday morning meeting.

Riddell’s initial order, which went into effect last week, was set to last for 10 days, through Sept. 4, barring an extension.

A relatively new Wyoming statute empowers county health departments to put mask orders in place for up to 10 days and then leaves it to local elected bodies to determine whether they want to extend the order, as the town did Monday.

Riddell’s order requires people to wear appropriate face coverings inside buildings within the county unless the risk level were to drop to yellow, or moderate.

