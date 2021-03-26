Johnson County attorney seeks dismissal of health order lawsuit

In this case the summons should have been delivered to Schueler, the Johnson County Commission (who appointed Schueler) or the Johnson County Clerk. According to the Wyoming Supreme Court, any omissions required under WRCP are "fatal" and would render any judgement "void."

Plaintiffs also failed to properly "name the court and the parties," and provided insufficient service of the process, according to the motion, because the plaintiff misidentified the court of jurisdiction and failed to mention whether the court was located in Johnson or Sheridan county.

In the final argument for dismissal, the motion states plaintiffs failed to make a claim that the court could grant relief. This combined with the fact that the complaint served at the Johnson County Attorney’s office was incomplete, failing to include any attachments or exhibits.

In addition to seeking dismissal, Ruby also asks the court to reimburse any reasonable costs and attorney's fees that Schueler's defense incurred responding to the suit.

The class action suit filed contends that various executive orders and health orders related to the coronavirus were “issued arbitrarily without lawful authority and have caused confusing and chaotic outcomes.”