Johnson & Johnson shots resume in Wyoming

Wyoming medical providers can again administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal and state authorities paused its use for a safety review.

The Wyoming Department of Health informed health care providers Saturday they could begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again immediately.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused use of the Johnson & Johnson shot April 13 after a dozen women developed rare, severe blood clots.

That safety review lasted roughly one week and ultimately found the vaccine safe. A CDC panel that met Friday affirmed the decision. Of nearly 8 million people who have received a Johnson & Johnson shot, just 12 individuals — all women — developed the blood clots, according to the review.

Given the rarity of the clots, federal authorities determined the "overall benefits of (the Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects," according to the message to Wyoming providers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}