Johnson & Johnson shots resume in Wyoming
Photo2

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site set up at a Salvation Army location on March 26 in Philadelphia. 

 MATT ROURKE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Wyoming medical providers can again administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after federal and state authorities paused its use for a safety review. 

The Wyoming Department of Health informed health care providers Saturday they could begin administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again immediately. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paused use of the Johnson & Johnson shot April 13 after a dozen women developed rare, severe blood clots. 

Dr. Robert Citronberg, the executive medical director of infectious disease and prevention for Advocate Aurora Health joins FOX6 WakeUp with more information.

That safety review lasted roughly one week and ultimately found the vaccine safe. A CDC panel that met Friday affirmed the decision. Of nearly 8 million people who have received a Johnson & Johnson shot, just 12 individuals — all women — developed the blood clots, according to the review.  

Given the rarity of the clots, federal authorities determined the "overall benefits of (the Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine in preventing COVID-19 outweigh the risks of side effects," according to the message to Wyoming providers. 

With the pause lifted, providers and patients are asked to pay close attention to vaccine side effects. The message to Wyoming providers included six recommendations for recognizing and treating a rare clot if one were to occur. The message also asks patients to contact a doctor if they experience severe abdominal or leg pain and shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. 

Similar events, though also rare, have been reported in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine being used in Europe. That shot and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have similar construction, CDC director Rochelle Walensky explained in a briefing last week, leading U.S. regulators to proceed with extra caution.

She also said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines utilize different technology and so are not a concern.

Walensky said the pause was not meant to alarm anyone, and should not signal to any of the more than 7 million people who have already received the shot that it is unsafe. Rather, she said, it was a precaution to ensure safety while alerting health care professionals to be on the lookout for this specific, rare adverse reaction.

She added she hoped the precaution would assure people that federal regulators were taking every potential concern seriously.

Just over 10,000 Johnson & Johnson doses have been administered in Wyoming. 

