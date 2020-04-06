Lander, Casper coronavirus clusters continue to spread as state total climbs into 200s

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The two largest coronavirus clusters in Wyoming continued to grow over the weekend as the state’s total cases swiftly surpassed 200.

The largest cluster in the state has blossomed out from the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander. Fremont County has 38 total cases, the second most in the state. It’s unclear how many of those are tied to the Showboat, but it’s certainly the majority, a state health official said Monday. Nine new cases were identified there over the weekend, adding to an already sizable cluster.

Over the weekend, Fremont County health officials said they would test all remaining Showboat staff and residents. Kim Deti, a state Health Department spokeswoman, said that after the initial case was identified there last month, the state sent out a team and tested everyone who was symptomatic.

Officials in Fremont County have also said the total number of cases there is higher than is known; several hundred people have self-isolated without a firm diagnosis because of testing shortages.

Deti described the situation tied to the Showboat as “rolling” and said the disease emanating from the facility is beyond one or two degrees of separation now. Messages sent to spokesmen in Fremont County were not returned Monday.