Laramie County has 'pretty wide-based community spread' of coronavirus, health official says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Laramie County, the home to Wyoming's largest coronavirus outbreak, is experiencing widespread community transmission of the disease that can't be attributed to one or two single clusters, a health official said Tuesday.

"I wouldn’t say that a lot of cases are attributed to any one certain spot," said Kathy Emmons, the executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. "We’ve got pretty wide-based community spread here. It started out nice and neatly with a tight group that we could identify that it was coming from."

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 48 confirmed cases in Laramie County, which is just shy of a quarter of the total cases in Wyoming. The number of cases there has ticked up steadily over the past two weeks. On March 26, for example, there were 14 total cases in Laramie County. Now, three patients are in intensive care and are on ventilators. A fourth has also been hospitalized.

In addition to the 48 known coronavirus patients, "around 80 people are in quarantine," Emmons said. "Some of them are most likely going to be positive, some of them may not."