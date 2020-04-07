Laramie County has 'pretty wide-based community spread' of coronavirus, health official says

Laramie County, the home to Wyoming's largest coronavirus outbreak, is experiencing widespread community transmission of the disease that can't be attributed to one or two single clusters, a health official said Tuesday.
"I wouldn’t say that a lot of cases are attributed to any one certain spot," said Kathy Emmons, the executive director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department. "We’ve got pretty wide-based community spread here. It started out nice and neatly with a tight group that we could identify that it was coming from."
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 48 confirmed cases in Laramie County, which is just shy of a quarter of the total cases in Wyoming. The number of cases there has ticked up steadily over the past two weeks. On March 26, for example, there were 14 total cases in Laramie County. Now, three patients are in intensive care and are on ventilators. A fourth has also been hospitalized.
In addition to the 48 known coronavirus patients, "around 80 people are in quarantine," Emmons said. "Some of them are most likely going to be positive, some of them may not."
"But when you start looking at the scope of that and when you think about it as tentacles going out, it could be a large number of people," she said. "And we can’t say there’s any one, you know, patient zero or anything like that."
She said a significant challenge to health officials in the capital county is the amount of inter-state travel its experiencing. People may live in Colorado and work in Cheyenne, for instance,or vice versa. As health officials try to map and track the disease in Laramie County, the travel complicates the issue.
She said that of the 48 confirmed cases, "a significant enough amount" are tied to inter-state travel.
There's been a statewide and national concern about a shortage of the protective gear health care workers wear to ward off infecting themselves as they treat coronavirus patients. Emmons said that Cheyenne providers are "in pretty good shape right now." But that can change quickly.
"Do we have enough today? Yes," she said. "Will we have enough in two days? Who knows. The metrics keep changing, the yardstick keeps changing. But as of today, we’re OK. Tomorrow’s a whole 'nother conversation."
