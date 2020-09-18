'Large number' of Sheridan students directed to quarantine after six students test positive

"Unfortunately we've noticed that people are expanding who they are in close contact with, increasing their chance of contracting COVID-19," Haar said.

There have been 162 confirmed cases — plus 64 probable cases — identified in Sheridan County since March; the county had the first confirmed case in Wyoming six months ago. Nearly 60 cases have been identified in the northeast Wyoming county in September, and 53 cases remain active there.

Four Sheridan County residents have died from the virus.

"We need Sheridan's help to keep schools open," Dougherty said in a statement. "Many schools and districts across the country have not even opened their doors. It must truly be a community effort to ensure that Sheridan kids stay in school."

There have been a number of cases identified within schools over the past month. Thirteen students and staff members in Douglas have tested positive. Mass testing has been regularly underway at the University of Wyoming, and all students living in Casper College dorms will be tested in the coming days. Overall, roughly 50 students and staff members of K-12 institutions have tested positive since the beginning of this month.

"We expected to see cases among students and staff," Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said. "We will continue to work with schools and local public health representatives to slow and limit spread. We will keep using the tools we used all along such as testing and contact tracing."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.