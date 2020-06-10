Latest Fremont County coronavirus death is member of Northern Arapaho tribe

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The 18th Wyoming resident to die of the novel coronavirus is a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, the ninth member to die of the disease.

"The Northern Arapaho Business Council would like to express our sincere condolences on the passing of a tribal member due to COVID-19," the council wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Our words can’t take away the pain of losing a loved one, but we hope they will go a long way toward knowing you are loved and supported through this difficult time."

The death was confirmed by the state Health Department on Tuesday night. The deceased is described as a woman who had been hospitalized and had preexisting health conditions that placed her at higher risk of severe complications from the coronavirus.

Wyoming's Native American population continues to be disproportionately affected by the virus. Indigenous peoples make up roughly 2.5 percent of the state's population. But they've accounted for 50 percent of the state's deaths and at least a third of the 768 confirmed coronavirus cases.