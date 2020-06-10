Latest Fremont County coronavirus death is member of Northern Arapaho tribe

The 18th Wyoming resident to die of the novel coronavirus is a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe, the ninth member to die of the disease.
"The Northern Arapaho Business Council would like to express our sincere condolences on the passing of a tribal member due to COVID-19," the council wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. Our words can’t take away the pain of losing a loved one, but we hope they will go a long way toward knowing you are loved and supported through this difficult time."
The death was confirmed by the state Health Department on Tuesday night. The deceased is described as a woman who had been hospitalized and had preexisting health conditions that placed her at higher risk of severe complications from the coronavirus.
Wyoming's Native American population continues to be disproportionately affected by the virus. Indigenous peoples make up roughly 2.5 percent of the state's population. But they've accounted for 50 percent of the state's deaths and at least a third of the 768 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Fremont County continues to be the hardest-hit area of Wyoming, with 264 confirmed and 32 probable cases. For the first several weeks of the pandemic, only a third of the county's confirmed cases had recovered, significantly fewer than other counties with high caseloads. But that number has improved significantly recently; as of Wednesday, 82 percent of the 264 confirmed cases had recovered.
Elsewhere Tuesday evening, the Health Department confirmed a fourth death tied to the Washakie County nursing home cluster. This latest death is described as an older woman who died last month. She lived in the facility but is a Montana resident, so she will not be counted in Wyoming's death toll.
Overall, 16 residents of the Worland facility have tested positive, along with 12 staff members. Of Washakie County's 34 confirmed cases, 16 have recovered. A Health Department spokeswoman said she did not know how many people tied to that cluster are hospitalized.
Uinta County continues to experience a significant spike. Ten new cases were confirmed Tuesday alone, and three more were added Wednesday, bringing the southwest Wyoming county's total to 35. Local health official Kim Proffit told the Star-Tribune earlier this week that officials believe travel and events linked to Memorial Day are a primary cause of the spike.
No Uinta County residents have died from the illness. Proffit said the people who are sick now are mostly younger but that they are still experiencing more severe symptoms from the disease.
Overall, as of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 768 cases of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, along with 212 probable cases. Six hundred-twelve confirmed patients have recovered, along with 192 of the probable patients. The state and private labs have taken a combined 30,587 samples, with a positive rate of about 2.5 percent.
Of the state's six metrics used to gauge the severity of the disease's presence here, five are rated as yellow for stabilizing. A sixth — percent of all tests that are positive — is green, for improving.
