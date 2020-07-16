Latest UW coronavirus survey shows support for a mask ordinance, rising anxiety about virus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A majority of Wyomingites surveyed earlier this week by University of Wyoming researchers say they would support a mask ordinance for indoor settings, while overall anxiety about the coronavirus has climbed over the past month.

The survey, conducted by the university's survey and analysis center, drew responses from 504 Wyoming residents over a 24-hour period. It found that while more Wyomingites are anxious about the virus's spread in Wyoming and the United States, fewer and fewer residents are taking measures to prevent the spread, and there continues to be dropping support for closures and other public health orders intended to blunt the pandemic.

The survey is the latest in a wave of such reports by UW researchers gauging the effects of the virus and the support — or lack thereof — of various measures intended to slow the disease's spread. The survey has showed a majority of respondents have either experienced or know someone who's lost their job or had their hours cut. The results have also showed, broadly, less support for restrictions on public life as the virus's spread slowed in May, although there hasn't been a corresponding rise over the past month as the caseload has bloomed again.