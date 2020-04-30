Latest UW coronavirus survey shows Wyomingites are optimistic jobs will return

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A majority of Wyomingites who've lost jobs or have had family members laid off because of the coronavirus believe that employment and hours will return when the virus' spread has deteriorated further, according to the latest University of Wyoming survey.

The report from the university's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center is the third such survey gauging the effects of the virus on Wyoming's population. It has consistently found high percentages of people here who've lost jobs, hours or have a family member whose employment has been affected.

But the latest survey showed optimism that the jobs would return. Sixty-four percent of workers surveyed said it was likely the jobs would return. For those who've lost hours or pay, 73 percent said the cuts would be temporary.

Meanwhile, Gov. Mark Gordon's approval rating remains high, with 75 percent of those surveyed supporting his approach. There was a slight decrease in approval for President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis, though it still remains at 20.5 points in the black.