Lawmakers look to take more control over public health orders in Wyoming

A bill giving the Wyoming Legislature and county commissioners authority over public health orders passed the Senate’s Labor, Health and Social Services committee Wednesday on a 3-2 vote.

The committee’s discussion forecasts a divisive conversation over what actions the Legislature should take in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by government officials.

Freshman senator and Health and Labor Committee member Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, sponsored Senate File 80 in response to what he described as constitutional violations taken by the state to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation is one of several proposals this session to limit who can issue public health orders and when. Wednesday morning’s discussion suggests two divergent philosophies on how the Legislature should respond to those questions.

“The main focus of this bill is to take the power out of the, the executive branch, move it into the legislative branch and push it on further down to the county commissioners and city as need be,” McKeown said as he introduced the bill.