Lawmakers skeptical of $1 million budget request to set up suicide prevention hotline in Wyoming

Wyoming is the only state in America that doesn’t have a local affiliate to the national suicide prevention hotline, and lawmakers were skeptical Monday of a $1 million request to change that.

“We can do this a whole lot better,” said Rep. Bob Nicholas, the Republican co-chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee, which holds the state’s purse strings. “To me, you’re throwing money before you’re throwing your brains at it.”

That sentiment was echoed by Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, the other chairman of the committee and a leader in the state Senate.

The appropriations committee is a week into budget presentations given each year by the various state agencies jockeying for their piece of the state’s financial pie. The committee will take the lead in crafting the state’s budget in February, and the agencies take turns queuing up to sell their various requests.

The state Department of Health made its case Monday, touching on the state’s aging population, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, Medicaid requirements and minor administrative changes. Deputy department director Stefan Johansson finished the presentation with a $1 million request that would allow the department to look for a provider that would act as Wyoming’s call center for the national suicide prevention hotline.