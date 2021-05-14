Lawsuit over Wyoming COVID-19 health orders dismissed

BUFFALO — In an order issued Monday, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge William Edelman dismissed a lawsuit against Johnson County's public health officer and Gov. Mark Gordon on a variety of procedural issues.

Edelman ruled that petitioners lacked standing in the case because there is no direct connection between the health orders and any alleged injuries plaintiffs may have suffered, among other reasons.

The plaintiff's case sought an immediate cessation of all current state COVID-19 health order restrictions.

“Dismissing a claim is a drastic remedy, which this Court applies sparingly and with great hesitation,” Edelman wrote in his ruling. “However, from the outset of this case, Petitioners failed to comply with the Wyoming Rules of Civil Procedure, Petitioners brought claims that are unsuited for the facts alleged, Petitioners failed to establish facts to support standing to bring the claims in the manner they pled, and consequently, Petitioners failed to state claims which this Court may grant relief.”