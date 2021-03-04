Lawsuit seeks to halt Wyoming health orders

Exhibits from the filing include a number of studies and articles arguing the legitimacy of the pandemic and testing mechanisms, but none was published or written by a currently certified medical practitioner.

Tidwell said many in the community including himself believed what was being said by government officials in the beginning of the pandemic and correspondingly “rolled up in a ball” to the orders.

“Eventually you start researching,” Tidwell said. “It’s all been wrong. Communities should address that. It’s the only way to push back.”

It hasn’t yet been announced whether the State Attorney General’s office will represent all the county health officers or whether every county attorney will need to represent their health officer on the case. Under Wyoming state law, even though health officers are appointed by county commissioners, they are considered Wyoming Department of Health employees and are paid by that agency.

Fourth District Court Judge William Edelman in Johnson County will likely preside over the case. He has made no public statements regarding the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began.