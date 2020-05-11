Legislative leaders vote to task committee with examining Medicaid expansion

Sen. Bill Landen, a Casper Republican and a member of the management council, told the Star-Tribune on Monday that the committee is tasked with studying expansion over the next several months. But he said that the topic may come up at future special sessions, such as one tentatively planned for the end of June.

Lawmakers have repeatedly and swiftly shot down all previous attempts to expand Medicaid, which would broaden the program to include those making 138 percent of the federal poverty line. There had been optimism heading into this year that the program may have more of a chance, after the Joint Revenue Committee voted to advance it. But that optimism proved to be too bright: Repeated attempts to advance the effort during the 2020 legislative session were defeated at the first hurdles.

But the coronavirus has changed things radically in just a few short months. As Harshman noted, thousands of people in the Equality State are unemployed. As of last week, 32,000 people here had filed for unemployment benefits. Surveys by researchers at the University of Wyoming show that a majority of Wyomingites have lost their jobs, had their hours cut or know someone who’s dealt with those challenges.