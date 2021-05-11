 Skip to main content
Legislative panel backs new attempt at Medicaid expansion in Wyoming
Legislative panel backs new attempt at Medicaid expansion in Wyoming

ICU

IV bags hang in the hallways of the ICU at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. 

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Medicaid expansion will be debated once again by the Wyoming Legislature either during a special session in July or during the 2022 budget session, members of the Joint Revenue Committee voted Tuesday. 

Lawmakers on that committee voted 9-5 Tuesday to sponsor a bill that died during the regular session in March. The decision came after eight hours of familiar discussion and testimony from experts, advocates and opponents. 

After nearly a decade of work, the proposal to expand the federal insurance program to cover residents within a certain income bracket got further than it ever had this March but died in a Senate committee room after passing the House.

Advocates felt this year was different because of an increased federal match on traditional Medicaid spending that would ultimately save Wyoming $34 million over the first two years. 

But opponents have argued against "socialized medicine," and worried promised savings won't last beyond two years. 

Lawmakers Tuesday rehashed many of the same arguments heard during the regular session, but voted to give the debate another chance. 

Legislative leadership will have the final say over when the issue is heard - in July or during the budget session in February. 

This story will be updated.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Health and education reporter

Morgan Hughes covers health and education in Wyoming. After growing up in rural Wisconsin, she graduated from Marquette University in 2018. She moved to Wyoming shortly after and covered education in Cheyenne before joining the Star-Tribune in May 2019.

