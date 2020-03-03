Local health official urges people not to panic as state Health Department says coronavirus likely to spread to Wyoming

Wyoming's two largest hospitals say they're prepared to handle any cases of coronavirus in the Equality State, though the Health Department says the risk of spread here is low and a state infectious disease expert urges Wyomingites to stay calm.
"(You) should not panic in any way and realize that we are in a rural setting, and so transmission of this, especially outside of our cities, would be difficult, as you can imagine," said Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County's health officer.
Gov. Mark Gordon will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state's coronavirus preparations. There have been no cases in the Equality State as of Tuesday.
There have been more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in 15 U.S. states. There have been six deaths associated with the disease. Worldwide, there have been more than 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths. The disease is most dangerous to the old, the young, and those with chronic conditions and weakened immune systems. Of the six U.S. deaths, four are linked to a nursing home in Washington state.
In Wyoming, state health officials are still saying that the risk to residents here is relatively low. While there has been some "community spread" — person-to-person transmission — in the U.S., the primary concern is still those who have traveled to nations experiencing an outbreak. Two neighboring states — Nebraska and Utah — have treated cases, though Nebraska's patients were transported to Omaha for treatment and quarantine at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
In an email to state employees Monday, state epidemiologist Dr. Alexia Harrist said that "it is becoming increasingly likely that COVID-19 will eventually spread to our state."
You have free articles remaining.
"Our most important piece of advice right now is for people to stay informed about COVID-19 and to look for updates and recommendations from credible sources such as our department and the CDC," Harrist wrote.
Dowell echoed that advice, urging Wyomingites to not rush to panic-sowing media sources.
Dowell, who's on the board of Wyoming Medical Center, said the state's largest hospital was prepared to handle any patients who test positive here. The hospital is a designated ebola assessment hospital, meaning staff there are capable of treating and isolating any patient with that level of infectious illness.
"We have the appropriate ventilatory systems in at least three or four of our rooms, including in the (intensive care unit)," Dowell said. "We have proper equipment, we have people trained. ... We are ready to go."
Dowell said the hospital might — "and I emphasize 'might'" — test a patient who comes to the hospital with a form of pneumonia that doctors can't diagnose or explain. The state Health Department will soon have the ability to test for the disease locally, but until then, any test done will be center to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"If a patient suspected of having COVID-19 presents at the hospital, we will coordinate with the state and local health department for treating and isolating the patient according to our protocols," WMC spokeswoman Kristy Bleizeffer said. "We continue to confer with state and local health department officials about COVID-19."
Kathryn Baker, spokeswoman for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, said its following guidance from the CDC and "customizing them for our facility."
"Additional training on the use of personal protective equipment is currently taking place," she said in an email to the Star-Tribune. "We want to be sure our staff is prepared and comfortable with the equipment. Healthcare worker safety and protecting our most valuable resource, our employees, is a priority."