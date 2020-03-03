Local health official urges people not to panic as state Health Department says coronavirus likely to spread to Wyoming

Wyoming's two largest hospitals say they're prepared to handle any cases of coronavirus in the Equality State, though the Health Department says the risk of spread here is low and a state infectious disease expert urges Wyomingites to stay calm.

"(You) should not panic in any way and realize that we are in a rural setting, and so transmission of this, especially outside of our cities, would be difficult, as you can imagine," said Dr. Mark Dowell, Natrona County's health officer.

Gov. Mark Gordon will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the state's coronavirus preparations. There have been no cases in the Equality State as of Tuesday.

There have been more than 100 cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in 15 U.S. states. There have been six deaths associated with the disease. Worldwide, there have been more than 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths. The disease is most dangerous to the old, the young, and those with chronic conditions and weakened immune systems. Of the six U.S. deaths, four are linked to a nursing home in Washington state.