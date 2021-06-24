Majority of new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, cases are among unvaccinated, Wyoming data shows

Harrist pointed to that outbreak as a particular “cause for concern.”

“The data is showing this variant is more easily transmitted than other strains, meaning it spreads more easily between people and spreads to more people,” she said. “Early information is also showing this variant may be associated with higher likelihood of severe illness than other variants.”

Highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant found in Wyoming The variant is most concentrated in Laramie County, with 33 infections identified there as of Tuesday. A handful of variant infections were also found in Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and Albany counties.

That variant is most concentrated in Laramie County, with 33 infections identified there as of Wednesday. A handful of variant infections were also identified in Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and Albany counties.

Because not all COVID-19 tests are analyzed for variants, Harrist previously told the Star-Tribune those numbers are likely an underrepresentation of the variant’s spread.

“We know COVID-19 infections are not limited to those who have the highest risk of severe illness. Anyone can get the virus and have a harder time than they might expect and anyone could potentially pass it on to someone who could really struggle,” Harrist said. “By getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you help protect your health and the health of your loved ones.”

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 12 years and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for anyone 18 years or older.

The vaccines are free and available by walk-in or appointment at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, as well as a handful of local health care providers and pharmacies.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.