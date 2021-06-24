Majority of new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations, cases are among unvaccinated, Wyoming data shows

The majority of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Wyoming are in unvaccinated residents, according to data released Thursday by the Wyoming Department of Health.
Close to 95% of the more than 2,400 confirmed and probable cases in Wyoming between May 1 and June 15 were in unvaccinated residents. More than 93% of hospitalized patients during that time frame were not fully vaccinated.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their last shot.
Breakthrough cases, or instances when a vaccinated person gets the virus, are rare but anticipated.
An Associated Press analysis of vaccine data from May found that just 0.1% of new cases were in vaccinated individuals. Breakthrough infections accounted for about 0.8% of deaths during that time.
“It’s clear vaccines are the key to seeing fewer COVID-19 illnesses and there is no question we’d like to see higher vaccine coverage rates in our state,” State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist said in a statement accompanying the data release.
One fully vaccinated resident later died from the virus, according to the health department.
That individual “did have conditions recognized as putting people at higher risk for severe illness,” department spokesperson Kim Deti said via email.
The single death — one of 740 in Wyoming, or 0.1% — is not out of line with national trends. Of the more than 318 million residents vaccinated between Dec. 14 and June 21, just over 5,400 later died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or 0.002%.
“(The Food and Drug Administration) requires healthcare providers to report any death after COVID-19 vaccination ... even if it’s unclear whether the vaccine was the cause,” the agency adds.
While vaccinations appear to be working, Wyoming is struggling to lower its rate of between 50-60 new cases a day — the second-highest rate per 100,000 people in the nation. And the state is in the bottom for vaccine coverage, too.
Just over 30% of the state is fully vaccinated against the virus, making Wyoming the fourth-least vaccinated state in the U.S.
Hospitalizations here have also ticked back to where they were in early February. Thirty-six people were hospitalized with the virus statewide Wednesday. Twenty-six of those patients were being treated at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where the highly contagious delta variant of the virus has begun to spread.
Harrist pointed to that outbreak as a particular “cause for concern.”
“The data is showing this variant is more easily transmitted than other strains, meaning it spreads more easily between people and spreads to more people,” she said. “Early information is also showing this variant may be associated with higher likelihood of severe illness than other variants.”
The variant is most concentrated in Laramie County, with 33 infections identified there as of Tuesday. A handful of variant infections were also found in Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and Albany counties.
Because not all COVID-19 tests are analyzed for variants, Harrist previously told the Star-Tribune those numbers are likely an underrepresentation of the variant’s spread.
“We know COVID-19 infections are not limited to those who have the highest risk of severe illness. Anyone can get the virus and have a harder time than they might expect and anyone could potentially pass it on to someone who could really struggle,” Harrist said. “By getting a COVID-19 vaccine, you help protect your health and the health of your loved ones.”
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for those 12 years and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for anyone 18 years or older.
The vaccines are free and available by walk-in or appointment at the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, as well as a handful of local health care providers and pharmacies.
