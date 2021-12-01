 Skip to main content
Many Wyoming hospitals wait on vaccine mandates following court ruling

  Updated
Vaccination Clinic

Nurses fill syringes with doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines Nov. 9 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. A vaccine mandate for health workers is on hold in Wyoming following a federal judge's ruling.

 Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Many of Wyoming's hospitals are waiting for the courts to settle the question of mandatory vaccines for health workers rather than implementing requirements on their own, the president of the state's hospital association said Wednesday.

On Monday, a federal judge blocked the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health workers in 10 states, including Wyoming. The ruling put a temporary halt on the matter until the courts can fully weigh in. 

Under the administration's rule, health workers in Wyoming would have been required to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6. But now that the mandate is stalled, many of the state's medical facilities are adopting a wait-and-see approach, explained Wyoming Hospital Association President Eric Boley. 

"It's kind of scattered. But there are a lot of hospitals and nursing homes around the state that have put the mandate on hold and are waiting for the dust to settle," he said.

The ruling does not stop hospitals from establishing their own vaccine requirements for workers. Such is the case with the four Wyoming hospitals owned by Banner Health, including the state's largest, Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

Banner employees had until Nov. 1 to get the shot. Those who chose not to comply were placed on unpaid leave. They had until Tuesday to meet the requirement or resign, WMC spokeswoman Mandy Cepeda said in an email. 

As of Tuesday, 97.5% of Banner's workers in Casper had complied with the vaccine requirement, she said. The hospital has 1,300 employees, according to its website, which would mean roughly 30 did not comply with the mandate by the deadline.

The hospital did not provide the number of employees who left on their own due to the mandate before the deadline.

At some Wyoming hospitals, nearly 100% of the workforce is vaccinated against COVID-19. At other facilities, that percentage is in the 40s, Boley said. 

"It's kind of regional, based on the feelings in those communities," he said, adding, "it's all over the board."

Studies have shown Wyoming to be the nation's most vaccine-hesitant state. Wyoming has trailed most of the country in vaccination rates, and as of Monday, about 42% of the state was fully vaccinated. Inoculation rates vary considerably by county. In Teton County, nearly 83% of people have been fully vaccinated. In comparison, less than a quarter of the population in Crook County is vaccinated.

Hospital vaccine rules have prompted some protests around Wyoming, as well as concerns that medical facilities would experience an exodus of health workers at a time when the system is already taxed by the pandemic and burnout. But there hasn't been a wave of resignations so far, Boley said.

"A lot of it was just talk because we didn't hit the deadlines," he said. "The Banner example is a good case study. There were a lot of people upset, but they didn't see a huge loss in their workforce."

For its part, the Wyoming Hospital Association is encouraging vaccinations among health workers, but not with a mandate.

"We believe the vaccines are important, but we also believe people should exercise their choice rather than being forced or coerced," he said. 

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

