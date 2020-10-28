Mask mandate for Laramie County could be finalized as soon as later this week

“Because of the rise in cases, we feel that it is in the best interest of public safety to have an order, such as the one that will hopefully be signed this afternoon, to make the practices uniform throughout the county,” Hartman added.

The order has been under review at the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office. After review there, Harrist will have the chance to sign the order, marking the final step in the approval process.

Hartman was hopeful the process to get the mandate enacted would be quick.

“I would hope to have a final version perhaps even before end-of-business today, and if not today, then tomorrow,” Hartman said Tuesday. “In terms of when we roll it out, we need to make sure that certain key community members get a chance to look at it and get their questions answered ... then, in terms of actually rolling it out, I would hope within the next few days, after everyone gets a chance to get a preliminary look at it.”

The order will include several exemptions, Hartman said, including for those with medical conditions that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering and for those inside faith-based organizations. Some details remain to be seen, however, since the order had not been made available to the public as of Tuesday afternoon.