Mass testing underway after worker tests positive at Dubois assited living-center

A staff member at a Dubois assisted-living center tested positive earlier this week for the novel coronavirus, sparking a mass testing effort at the facility.
The patient is "an asymptomatic individual who was getting routine testing done by the state," part of a broader effort by state health officials to monitor the spread of the virus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Officials have said for months that those facilities, with their vulnerable populations and communal settings, are particularly at risk for outbreaks and, potentially, fatalities.
State Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email that health officials "attempted" to do testing Thursday of all staff and residents of the Warm Valley Lodge, though she hesitant to say definitively that all of the people linked to the facility have now been tested.
She said that the state has little information on the case or the facility.
In a press release, Fremont County health officials said that not all of the results from the most recent round of mass-testing at the facility have been returned.
"All the results from this round of testing are not yet fully known," officials wrote. "Currently further testing and contact tracing is being done. Appropriate precautions are being taken by the facility. Follow up testing will be performed as has been done by other facilities in the county and state."
Last month, the state announced a new testing program to address outbreaks at long-term care facilities. As part of that program, all staff and residents at facilities with identified cases are tested weekly until the ongoing outbreak disappears.
Warm Valley Lodge is latest in a string of long-term care and communal facilities that have had positive cases. The first cluster in the state was tied to the Showboard Retirement Center in Lander; that outbreak drove the pandemic in its early days in Fremont County.
An outbreak at a nursing home in Worland has infected more than 20 staff and residents and has killed four people, three of whom were Wyomingites. Health care workers at other facilities across the state, including Wyoming Medical Center, have tested positive, and Natrona County's largest cluster was linked earlier this spring to the Wyoming Behavioral Institute.
The only coronavirus death in Natrona County was a resident of a long-term care facility here. No other resident from that facility has since tested positive.
Though nursing homes and long-term care facilities continue to be areas of primary concern for health officials, visitation in those buildings -- prohibited for more than three months -- is slowly being allowed to resume, albeit in limited, outdoor settings.
