Mass testing underway after worker tests positive at Dubois assited living-center

A staff member at a Dubois assisted-living center tested positive earlier this week for the novel coronavirus, sparking a mass testing effort at the facility.

The patient is "an asymptomatic individual who was getting routine testing done by the state," part of a broader effort by state health officials to monitor the spread of the virus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Officials have said for months that those facilities, with their vulnerable populations and communal settings, are particularly at risk for outbreaks and, potentially, fatalities.

State Health Department spokeswoman Kim Deti said in an email that health officials "attempted" to do testing Thursday of all staff and residents of the Warm Valley Lodge, though she hesitant to say definitively that all of the people linked to the facility have now been tested.

She said that the state has little information on the case or the facility.

In a press release, Fremont County health officials said that not all of the results from the most recent round of mass-testing at the facility have been returned.