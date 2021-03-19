Medicaid expansion bill approved in Wyoming House committee

CHEYENNE — A bill to authorize Medicaid expansion to low-income residents in Wyoming gained approval from a House committee Thursday evening, as some lawmakers push for the state to take the federal government up on its offer of new incentives to the 12 states that have declined to extend coverage over the past decade.

While expanding Medicaid to uninsured people whose income is at or below 138% of the federal poverty level has been a frequent topic of debate in the Wyoming Legislature in recent years, some lawmakers hope this year could be different than past failed attempts.

Under Medicaid expansion, the federal government covers 90% of the costs, while states pick up 10% of the tab. If authorized by state legislators, Medicaid expansion would cover approximately 24,000 residents in its first two years of implementation, according to recent estimates from the Wyoming Department of Health.

In Wyoming, Medicaid expansion has been projected to cost the state roughly $20 million in the initial biennium of implementation, a figure that has repeatedly given lawmakers hesitations during past consideration of the proposal.