Medicaid expansion could mean 2,000 new jobs, $1.5B boost for Wyoming, new report says

The Commonwealth Fund predicts expansion would enroll 34,000 new residents in Wyoming, 21,000 of whom being previously uninsured.

That outpaces the Wyoming Department of Health’s prediction of 24,000 new enrollees, but it is within the department’s statistical models, 90% of which anticipate enrollment between 13,000 and 38,000.

The report also estimates a higher share of costs for Wyoming (as well as more enrollees) at $49 million for the first two years, but it estimates the state would receive an additional $300 million in federal dollars.

The health department in a report to lawmakers this March had a more conservative estimate, writing “for State Funds, we are 90% sure costs will be $14-$27 million over the first two-year period.” The health department’s estimates were derived through more aggressive modelling than this report, according to both methodologies.

Both entities acknowledge uncertainties in the modelling.

While the exact numbers can’t be known unless and until Medicaid is expanded, the federal incentive did sway several lawmakers during the March legislative session who had long been opposed to expansion.