Medical board makes it easier for retired, nonpracticing doctors to re-enter field

In its latest step in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Wyoming Board of Medicine made it easier Friday for retired and nonpracticing doctors and physicians’ assistants to rejoin the medical field.
Typically, if a doctor hasn’t practiced in a couple of years, the board would check references and make sure the physician had kept up with ongoing medical training. But now, providers will be able to begin practicing again after passing a routine medical background check, an effort to help boost the state’s health care workforce as the coronavirus caseload here surpasses 200 people.
The reactivation of these formally nonpracticing physicians would last for the duration of the public health emergency in Wyoming, which was declared last month by Gov. Mark Gordon. Kevin Bohnenblust, the medical board’s executive director, said that he wasn’t anticipating there being many doctors and physicians’ assistants who will participate but that the board wanted to clear the way anyway.
The Wyoming Medical Society had previously set up the ability on its website to track retired providers to build a backup force of physicians here. A message sent to the society’s executive director was not returned Monday.
The board also loosened rules governing how many physicians’ assistants can be under the supervision of a doctor. Normally, that’s three, Bohnenblust said, but the new emergency rules allow doctors to supervise more if needed.
The new rules adopted Friday are the latest by the medical board in response to the virus. Last month, the board expanded State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist’s license. The move allowed Harrist to effectively let out-of-state providers practice under her license and write prescriptions for controlled substances, if need be. Harrist also has the ability to pull any non-Wyoming provider’s ability to practice here, should any become a problem.
Bohnenblust said that almost 200 physicians and physicians’ assistants from out of state had indicated they wanted to practice here, mostly through telehealth methods.
Also last month, the board issued guidance to physicians across the state regarding a group of drugs touted by President Donald Trump and others as potential treatments for COVID-19. The board cautioned against prescribing these drugs — which treat malaria, lupus and arthritis — for patients who don’t have symptoms or for hoarding the medications.
