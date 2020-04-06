Medical board makes it easier for retired, nonpracticing doctors to re-enter field

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In its latest step in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Wyoming Board of Medicine made it easier Friday for retired and nonpracticing doctors and physicians’ assistants to rejoin the medical field.

Typically, if a doctor hasn’t practiced in a couple of years, the board would check references and make sure the physician had kept up with ongoing medical training. But now, providers will be able to begin practicing again after passing a routine medical background check, an effort to help boost the state’s health care workforce as the coronavirus caseload here surpasses 200 people.

The reactivation of these formally nonpracticing physicians would last for the duration of the public health emergency in Wyoming, which was declared last month by Gov. Mark Gordon. Kevin Bohnenblust, the medical board’s executive director, said that he wasn’t anticipating there being many doctors and physicians’ assistants who will participate but that the board wanted to clear the way anyway.

The Wyoming Medical Society had previously set up the ability on its website to track retired providers to build a backup force of physicians here. A message sent to the society’s executive director was not returned Monday.