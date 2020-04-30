Members of Wyoming national guard deployed to California as part of coronavirus effort

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nine airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard have been deployed to California as part of an effort to to address the coronavirus pandemic within the military.

The airmen are from the guard's 187th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, and they'll be stationed at Travis Air Force Base in the Sacramento Valley, according to a Military Department press release.

The group will set up a new "Aeromedical Evacuation Operations Team for the Air Force's COVID patient transport operations." They will act as directors of the effort, and their deployment is initially scheduled to last 120 days, "with a provision to swap members out at 60 days."

"Specifically, the Wyoming team is tracking Department of Defense COVID patient movements, incoming and outgoing medical crews and aircraft missions," Maj. Melissa Stevens, who leads the unit, said in a statement. "They are also responsible for tracking flight training and currency as well as maintaining 800 pounds of medical equipment for each aircrew, and the safe on and offload of the Transportation Isolation System (TIS)."

The isolation system was initially developed for the Ebola outbreak but has been repurposed and first used doing this pandemic "to transport U.S. government contractors who tested positive for coronavirus Afghanistan to Ramstein Air Base." The Wyoming airmen will track these missions.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.