Model: Mask wearing could cut U.S. daily deaths by two-thirds

JACKSON — A new model says if universal mask wearing went into effect today, the daily COVID-19 deaths in the United States could be cut by two-thirds by Nov. 1.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has been one of the most prominent sources of coronavirus modeling and projections since the pandemic began. It has added a new layer to its models in recent weeks: mask wearing.

Given current conditions, the model says, COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. will reach 628 per day by Nov. 1.

If nationwide universal mask wearing were instated, that number falls to 205 per day, a 67% decrease.

The model shows that if mask wearing started right away, a decrease in cases and deaths would start about two weeks from now. That’s because the virus has an up to 14-day incubation period. A dramatic decrease in daily deaths follows almost immediately, with a roughly 50% drop by the end of August.

For Wyoming, the data is a bit behind the times.

The model says the state’s path is basically set and that requiring masks to be worn on a statewide level won’t change much in terms of the number of deaths or expected cases.