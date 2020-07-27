You are the owner of this article.
More coronavirus cases identified at Wyoming State Penitentiary
More coronavirus cases identified at Wyoming State Penitentiary

Wyoming State Penitentiary

A decommissioned guard tower is seen in 2017 at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins. Twenty-four people at the facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.

 File, Star-Tribune

Twenty-four people who are imprisoned at or work in the Wyoming State Penitentiary have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the state Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

Fifteen of the patients are inmates, per a news release. Two more are staffer members, and seven are health care employees on contract at the Rawlins facility. No positive cases were identified from the Wyoming Honor Farm. Ten of the cases -- three inmates, six health care workers, and a staff member -- had previously been identified as positive last week.

The department has conducted a total of 1,187 tests at the penitentiary and honor farm, per the release.

The penitentiary is locked down, following health guidance. Further testing is being conducted at the state's other correctional facility in Torrington; that process is expected to be completed Tuesday. After the agency's testing is completed in its entirety, officials will begin a process of randomly sampling 20% of staff and inmates going forward.

A health care worker was the first announced case within the state prison. An inmate at the women's facility in Lusk tested positive in April. Carbon County, where the state penitentiary is located, has confirmed 49 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Monday afternoon, along with 19 probable cases. 

