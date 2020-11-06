More than 1 in 100 Wyomingites currently have COVID-19, health department data shows

More than one in every 100 Wyoming residents currently has the coronavirus when factoring in probable patients, Wyoming Department of Health data shows, following an unprecedentedly large increase in cases announced Friday afternoon.
Nearly 1,000 total new cases were added to the state’s total Friday — 917 confirmed and 79 probable — leaving the state with 6,288 total active cases.
There are 578,759 people in Wyoming, according 2019 U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
All told, 16,405 Wyomingites have either tested positive for the virus or been deemed a “probable” case by the state Health Department, meaning they are a close contact of a confirmed patient and also have symptoms of COVID-19. In other words, close to 3% of Wyomingites (2.83%) have likely had the virus since the pandemic began. Even when only including laboratory-confirmed patients, 2.4% of the state has contracted the disease since Wyoming’s first confirmed case March 11.
The numbers comprising Friday’s jump in cases are eye popping: The new record of 917 cases confirmed in a single day is an increase of 113% from the previous high mark (431 cases confirmed Oct. 30).
Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti provided some context for why the increase was so jarringly high. Deti said the state is working on “improving some data efficiency” and Friday’s numbers “reflect some uploads with that effort.”
“As just one example, you are seeing uploaded data from correctional facility testing results,” she wrote in a text message.
Six of the seven highest single-day increases for Wyoming counties since the start of the pandemic occurred Friday: Albany County reported 141 new confirmed cases, Park County reported 110, Campbell County reported 90, Weston County reported 90, Laramie County reported 87, and Fremont County reported 83.
Support Local Journalism
Combining the cases that were confirmed in the first 162 days of the pandemic in Wyoming would not result in a total larger than the one confirmed Friday.
Still, while Friday’s figures are certainly unprecedented, they are not necessarily out of step with the trends the state has seen over the past month and a half.
Factoring in Friday’s spike, the state’s 10-day average in confirmed cases is now 88.6 cases per day higher than it was a week ago. But the week before that (Oct. 23-30) had seen a growth in that category of 77.2 cases per day, and the prior weeks grew by 59.2, 30.8 and 22 cases per day, respectively.
During its ongoing stretch of exponential growth, which dates back to mid-September, the state’s 10-day average in new confirmed cases has set a new record on 44 of 51 days.
In fact, a string of 22 consecutive record-breaking days in that category only ended Thursday — a dip more than made up for by Friday’s increase.
Even before Friday, total active cases reflected 0.97% of the state’s population.
And according to New York Times data, which does not yet reflect Friday’s update, Wyoming ranks seventh nationally in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week.
All those new cases have begun to produce commensurate increases in hospitalizations. A record 147 Wyomingites are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 234% from a month ago.
Now, a subsequent spike in COVID-19 deaths appears imminent as well. Wednesday, the state said 12 more coronavirus patients had died, the most announced in a single day here. After reporting 37 deaths in October — an 185% increase from the previous worst month — the Wyoming Department of Health has already announced 18 deaths in the first six days of November.
Friday, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department confirmed that 14 residents of a Casper nursing home had died from the virus. It is unclear how many of those deaths have already been included in the state Health Department’s total of 105 deaths in Wyoming.
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
COVID Clinic
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.