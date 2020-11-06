More than 1 in 100 Wyomingites currently have COVID-19, health department data shows

During its ongoing stretch of exponential growth, which dates back to mid-September, the state’s 10-day average in new confirmed cases has set a new record on 44 of 51 days.

In fact, a string of 22 consecutive record-breaking days in that category only ended Thursday — a dip more than made up for by Friday’s increase.

Even before Friday, total active cases reflected 0.97% of the state’s population.

And according to New York Times data, which does not yet reflect Friday’s update, Wyoming ranks seventh nationally in new cases per 100,000 residents over the last week.

All those new cases have begun to produce commensurate increases in hospitalizations. A record 147 Wyomingites are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, an increase of 234% from a month ago.

Now, a subsequent spike in COVID-19 deaths appears imminent as well. Wednesday, the state said 12 more coronavirus patients had died, the most announced in a single day here. After reporting 37 deaths in October — an 185% increase from the previous worst month — the Wyoming Department of Health has already announced 18 deaths in the first six days of November.