More than 2 million requested gloves, masks, gowns haven't been delivered to Wyoming

The FEMA spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday that the agency hadn't diverted any Wyoming shipments that she could find and that the agency was working on the state's orders for materials. She said that some hospitals' vendors have used FEMA as an excuse to get larger contracts. She said there was a "false narrative that FEMA is seizing supplies meant for states."

Boley said he had repeated "exactly" what at least one of the Wyoming hospitals was told: that FEMA was behind an undelivered shipment.

"I can't really understand why our suppliers or vendors would make excuses," he said. "It would be easier to just say there’s a shortage as opposed to coming up with an elaborate excuse."

Karen Connelly, a spokeswoman for St. John's Health in Jackson, said that the hospital has received some shipments from a national stockpile, though the deliveries have been "in much smaller allocations than what we said we need."

"In addition, when we have tried to place orders with our overseas suppliers we have been told that they won’t be able to fulfill our orders because the shipments would be seized at customs and redirected," she said. Asked if she knew which agency or government entity was allegedly seizing materials, she replied she did not know.