More than 40 Yellowstone National Park employees test negative for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

None of the 43 Yellowstone National Park employees who were tested as part of the area's reopening plan tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials said in a news release Thursday.

The staffers work in "front-line positions" and have interacted with the public since the park's Wyoming entrances reopened in mid-May. The employees were tested May 28 and 29. Similar testing will continue for similar employees throughout the summer.

“This is the most aggressive employee surveillance testing being conducted in the National Park System,” Superintendent Cam Sholly said in the announcement. “We couldn’t do this without our partners in the states and counties. Our goal is to detect positive COVID-19 cases as early as possible, so we can isolate and support those employees, while reducing chances of spreading the virus. Information gained from this program will inform management decisions.”

Elsewhere, the park reported that between Wyoming's limited reopening on May 18 and the final day of the month, traffic at the two open entrances was about 70 percent of the entrances from the same period last year.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.