More Wyoming children are being hospitalized for COVID-19, some facilities near rationing care

Hospitalizations overall have hovered around 200 statewide for the past month. For reference, the state’s two largest hospitals have just over 200 beds each. All hospital officials agree it is almost unheard of to have such a large proportion of beds occupied for the same illness.

“One of our goals has always been ensuring that anyone who needs hospital care, whether it's from COVID or from a heart attack or from a car accident, has access to that care,” Harrist said. “We’re very concerned about that in our hospitals even now.”

Ten Wyoming facilities reported a critical staffing shortage Thursday. Eleven reported anticipating such a shortage within the week.

The state national guard has again been tapped to assist with those staffing problems, and the Wyoming Hospital Association received money from the state to pay for travelling nurses and physicians.

"When every other place in the country is also looking for additional staff it becomes really hard to find, and expensive to find," Harrist said. Some facilities are worried about having to ration care.

"We've seen that some places have been close, that they are concerned about needing to make those kinds of decisions," she said.