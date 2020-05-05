More Wyoming counties receive approval to further reopen communities

As of Tuesday afternoon, eight counties had availed themselves of that opportunity. Only Teton County, which has one of the highest case totals in Wyoming, has applied for an order that’s more restrictive than the current state mandates — it will keep gyms, barbershops and tattoo parlors closed through mid-May.

Sheridan County Sheriff’s Lt. Levi Dominguez said the county felt that it was safe to begin reopening given its recoveries and the fact that it hasn’t had a new case in more than a month. But he stressed that the new orders can be walked back if necessary.

“This week is opening up the outdoor dining with restrictions, and then possibly looking within the immediate future of doing limited indoor seating with restrictions,” he said. He added that the third phase of the reopening would be to allow for all closed businesses to reopen with restrictions, but that each reopening phase would be separate from previous moves to ensure the virus didn’t return.

The restrictions on Sheridan County dining and religious services are similar to those in other counties that have successfully opened them up. They include social distancing, careful sanitization, the use of masks by clerics and restaurant workers, and careful handling of wafers and wine in church and food and utensils in restaurants.