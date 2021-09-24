More Wyomingites eligible for COVID-19 booster shots as cases surge nationwide

A wider swath of Wyomingites are now eligible for Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the additional inoculations.

The Wyoming Department of Health has broken eligibility into those who “should” get the additional shot, and those who “may,” based on their personal risk or environment.

Those who should get a booster include residents 65 years and older, long-term care residents and adults over 50 years with certain chronic conditions.

Those who may get the extra dose are those over 18 years old with certain chronic conditions and those who are more likely to be exposed to the virus based on their employer or living situation.

The Casper-Natrona County health department is hosting a drive-through booster clinic at the Ford Wyoming Center Sept. 30 for the "should" group -- those 65 years and older, those in long-term care and those 50 years and older with certain chronic conditions.

The clinic will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents attending that clinic must have received their second Pfizer dose before March 30.

Eligible residents should seek boosters at least six months after receiving their second shot.