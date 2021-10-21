More Wyomingites hospitalized with COVID-19 Thursday than at any point during the pandemic

Wyoming hospitals treated 249 COVID-19 patients on Thursday -- the most at any point during the pandemic.

At the height of last year's surge in November, 247 people were hospitalized with the virus, while active cases neared 12,000 -- roughly 2% of the state.

This time, the surge is being driven almost entirely by unvaccinated residents, who make up 98% of all new cases recorded since May 1. Those developing severe illness are often sicker this time around, doctors have said, as a more aggressive virus strain takes its toll.

Active cases today are roughly 3,500 and falling from where they were a month ago, but hospitalizations and deaths are trending in the opposite direction.

At the start of this month, 210 people were hospitalized with the virus statewide. On Sept. 1, it was 198.

Unlike the state’s first hospitalization spike, which peaked at the end of last November, this one has kept hospitals at constant high alert.

Last fall and winter, hospitalizations stayed above 200 for 23 days. This year, they have hovered around 200 since early September, occasionally dipping to 170 or 180 or spiking to 230 and beyond.