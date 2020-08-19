More Wyomingites say they'd support mask requirements in latest UW survey

Respondents continued to rate highly Gordon and President Donald Trump's leadership during the crisis. There was less confidence in the information coming from Trump, though; roughly 53 percent of those who took the survey said they didn't trust the president, while 75 percent said they trusted Gordon.

There's also been a decline in trust in the media. In March, about 41 percent of Wyomingites said they mostly or completely trusted national reporting. That number has also steadily dropped and now stands at 31 percent.

The figures are better but still declining for local media. In March, 66 percent said they completely or largely trusted Wyoming outlets. That now stands at 51 percent.

A majority of Wyomingites still say they're likely to get vaccinated -- roughly 62 percent, though that's dropped somewhat. A third of respondents, though, said they were somewhat or very unlikely to receive the vaccine; that number has climbed as the months have dragged on.