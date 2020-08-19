More Wyomingites say they'd support mask requirements in latest UW survey

More than 60 percent of Wyomingites would strongly or somewhat support a requirement that the public wear masks in indoor spaces, according to the latest survey by the University of Wyoming's Survey and Analysis Center.
The questionnaire, which gauges the impact of the novel coronavirus in Wyoming, has been distributed monthly since the pandemic began in March. It's showed the support waxing and waning for various measures intended to curtail the virus's spread and has painted a stark picture of the economic hardships shouldered by Wyomingites over the past five months.
The latest survey was conducted last week; more than 500 people responded in the 24-hour window, and the margin of error is roughly 4 percent. It revealed a growing support for wearing masks but a continued decline in support for other efforts intended to slow the pandemic, like the closures of schools, restaurants and bars.
The results showed a still-increasing number of people in the state would support a statewide mask mandate: Forty-seven percent of respondents said they'd strongly support such a requirement, a growth of 4 points from July. Another 13 percent somewhat supported it. Twenty-three percent said they would strongly opposed such an order, while 9 percent somewhat opposed it and 8 percent didn't have feelings one way or another.
The figures suggest that support for mask wearing is growing as the practice is adopted voluntarily in greater numbers across the state. Forty-four percent of people say they always wear a mask in public, a 15-point jump from July. Another 22 percent said they often wear one. The percentage of people who say they never wear face coverings dropped 14 points and stands at a meager 9 percent.
Another question follows that same theme. Asked if they would be more likely to attend outdoor settings if masks were required, 44 percent said they would be, compared to 34 percent said they were less likely to attend if such a requirement were in place. Forty-six percent said they were less likely to attend if masks were only optional. What's more, 60 percent of people -- a growth of 8 points from July -- say they're wearing protective equipment in public.
The increased support for masks comes as more businesses -- like Walmart, Albertsons, Target and Best Buy -- require face coverings. K-12 schools, which will begin to open in the coming days, will also require masks for students and staff when they can't stay apart. The University of Wyoming and several community colleges will also institute such mandates upon their campuses.
Other measures
While support for masks continues to grow, there's less enthusiasm for various other orders intended to slow the virus. More than a quarter of respondents say they haven't changed their routine, up from just 10 percent in March. More people are eating out more (though a majority are still curtailing their public dining).
Only 33 percent of people support closing K-12 schools, down from 85 percent in March. Closing day care centers has similarly marginal support: Thirty-one percent this month compared to 81 percent in March. Shuttering restaurants and bars had only 33 percent support, compared to 82 percent five months ago. There was still majority support, though, for limiting gatherings.
Unsurprisingly, there are fewer and fewer people who support a shelter-in-place order, which Gov. Mark Gordon has steadfastly avoided (though the Wind River Reservation has had its own order in place for some time). Only 21 percent of respondents supported such a closure. While 54 percent supported it in March, that number has steadily declined in each survey since.
The decline in support for various closures has overall been steady over the past few months, as Gordon and state health officer Dr. Alexia Harrist have rolled back the most stringent of the health orders. While the virus's spread has not slowed this summer, and indeed has accelerated in many places, there is less and less appetite for orders that would restrict daily life here.
Respondents continued to rate highly Gordon and President Donald Trump's leadership during the crisis. There was less confidence in the information coming from Trump, though; roughly 53 percent of those who took the survey said they didn't trust the president, while 75 percent said they trusted Gordon.
There's also been a decline in trust in the media. In March, about 41 percent of Wyomingites said they mostly or completely trusted national reporting. That number has also steadily dropped and now stands at 31 percent.
The figures are better but still declining for local media. In March, 66 percent said they completely or largely trusted Wyoming outlets. That now stands at 51 percent.
A majority of Wyomingites still say they're likely to get vaccinated -- roughly 62 percent, though that's dropped somewhat. A third of respondents, though, said they were somewhat or very unlikely to receive the vaccine; that number has climbed as the months have dragged on.
Officials here have said that Wyoming has been fortunate and somewhat sheltered, in that the virus's impact here has been as light as anywhere else in the country. As of Wednesday morning, there have been 2,850 confirmed cases of the disease, plus 513 probable cases. Of those, roughly 600 cases are still active. There have been 34 deaths, several of which have been identified in recent days and weeks.
Though Gordon has drawn some heat to "reopen" the state, he has maintained -- accurately -- that Wyoming isn't shut down. To a large degree, it never was; though many public-facing businesses, as well as schools and houses of worship, were shuttered, Gordon never issued a shelter-in-place order or a curfew. Since May, he and Harrist have steadily unwound the closures that were instituted.
Now, all of the closed businesses and buildings are reopened. There are restrictions -- masks must be worn by staff in many places, and students must wear them when school restarts in the coming days and weeks. But compared to elsewhere, and even to Wyoming's spring, it's significantly lighter.
Gordon said in July that he hoped to do away with all restrictions. But cases began to skyrocket again in June and throughout July, and the state is now regularly confirming larger numbers each day than it was in the first several weeks of the pandemic.
